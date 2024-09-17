Yes Bank share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.7 and closed at 23.49. The stock reached a high of 23.75 and a low of 23.43 during the day.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:15 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.49, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83039.43, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 23.75 and a low of 23.43 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.29
1023.41
2023.83
5024.54
10024.13
30023.89

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -37.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.41 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.

Yes Bank share price down -0.09% today to trade at 23.49 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CANARA BANK, Indian Bank, UCO Bank are falling today, but its peers Union Bank Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsYes Bank share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

968.50
11:16 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-19.65 (-1.99%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.05
11:16 AM | 17 SEP 2024
0.55 (0.19%)

Tata Steel

152.85
11:16 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.35 (-0.88%)

Bandhan Bank

207.85
11:14 AM | 17 SEP 2024
2.7 (1.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Blue Dart Express

8,925.65
11:12 AM | 17 SEP 2024
707.4 (8.61%)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

375.00
11:12 AM | 17 SEP 2024
24.2 (6.9%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,920.65
11:12 AM | 17 SEP 2024
101.7 (5.59%)

Indraprastha Gas

555.85
11:12 AM | 17 SEP 2024
25.5 (4.81%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue