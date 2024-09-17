Yes Bank share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 23.7 and closed at ₹ 23.49. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.75 and a low of ₹ 23.43 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:15 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.49, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83039.43, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.75 and a low of ₹23.43 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.29 10 23.41 20 23.83 50 24.54 100 24.13 300 23.89

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -37.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.41 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.