Yes Bank share are down by -1.28%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 21.16 and closed at ₹ 20.89. The stock reached a high of ₹ 21.24 and a low of ₹ 20.88 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:27 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.89, -1.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81053.55, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹21.24 and a low of ₹20.88 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 21.33 10 21.57 20 22.28 50 23.30 100 23.75 300 24.10

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -73.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.57 & P/B is at 1.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in to 10.96% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}