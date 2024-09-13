Yes Bank share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.68, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.85 and a low of ₹23.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|23.25
|10
|23.50
|20
|23.89
|50
|24.57
|100
|24.16
|300
|23.86
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -16.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.
Yes Bank share price has gained 1.07% today to trade at ₹23.68 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
