Yes Bank share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.11%

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.68, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.85 and a low of ₹23.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.25 10 23.50 20 23.89 50 24.57 100 24.16 300 23.86

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -16.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.27 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.