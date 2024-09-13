Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Yes Bank share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Yes Bank share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.43 and closed at 23.68. The stock reached a high of 23.85 and a low of 23.30 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:06 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.68, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82891.44, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of 23.85 and a low of 23.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.25
1023.50
2023.89
5024.57
10024.16
30023.86

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -16.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.27 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.

Yes Bank share price has gained 1.07% today to trade at 23.68 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.09% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.