Yes Bank share are up by 2.45%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.87, 2.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82979.62, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.94 and a low of ₹23.22 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -22.92% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised