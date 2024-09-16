Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Yes Bank share are up by 2.45%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Yes Bank share are up by 2.45%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.33 and closed at 23.87. The stock reached a high of 23.94 and a low of 23.22 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.87, 2.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82979.62, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 23.94 and a low of 23.22 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.29
1023.41
2023.83
5024.54
10024.13
30023.87

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -22.92% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.00 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in the quarter.

Yes Bank share price up 2.45% today to trade at 23.87 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers CANARA BANK, Union Bank Of India, UCO Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.11% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.