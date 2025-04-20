Yes Bank share: Is this a stock to buy after Q4 results 2025?

Private lender Yes Bank share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced its fourth quarter financial results on Saturday, April 19.

Yes Bank share price closed 1.12 per cent higher at ₹18.07 on Friday, a day before the announcement. The stock has remained positive in past five trading sessions by gaining nearly 6 per cent.

“Yes Bank has corrected 51% in 57 weeks and is now consolidating in a tight 8-week range between ₹16–18. This base formation suggests accumulation,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

Yes Bank Q4 results 2025 The bank announced a 63.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹738.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹451.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between the interest earned by a bank on its loans and the interest paid to depositors — rose by 5.7% to ₹2,276.3 crore, compared to ₹2,153 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) remained steady at 1.6% in the March quarter, unchanged from the December quarter. However, net NPA improved to 0.3%, down from 0.5% quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPAs were recorded at ₹3,935.6 crore, slightly down from ₹3,963.47 crore in the previous quarter, while net NPAs declined to ₹800.1 crore from ₹1,142.62 crore quarter-on-quarter. Provisions for the quarter stood at ₹318.1 crore, up from ₹258.7 crore in the previous quarter but down from ₹470.9 crore year-on-year.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4FY25 came in at 2.5%, an improvement over 2.4% in Q4FY24. On a full-year basis, the NIM remained steady at 2.4%. Non-interest income for Q4FY25 rose 10.9% year-on-year and 15% sequentially, reaching ₹1,739 crore. Operating expenses for the quarter were ₹2,701 crore, marking a 4.2% year-on-year decline.

“YES BANK’s FY25 results reflect a strong turnaround in its financial and operational performance, highlighted by a 92.3% YoY rise in net profit to ₹2,406 crore. The bank showcased stability in key metrics, including a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 2.4%, while maintaining improved asset quality with GNPA at 1.6% and NNPA at 0.3%—its lowest levels since March 2020. Strong deposit growth of 6.8% YoY and a CASA ratio increase to 34.3% signal growing customer confidence,” said Seema Srivastava Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Yes Bank share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Anshul Jain of Lakshmishree Investment and Securities believes that a sustained breakout above ₹18.2 could trigger fresh momentum, with an immediate upside target of ₹21. Until then, range traders can play the ₹16–18 band.

“Breakout traders should wait for a decisive move above resistance before entering. The setup indicates that a strong directional move is on the horizon, favoring bulls on breakout,” Jain added.

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities says that Yes Bank appears well-positioned for sustainable long-term growth. “Investors should adopt a cautious approach, keeping in mind potential risks from market volatility, economic shifts, and sector competition. Continued monitoring of asset quality, credit growth, and profitability will be key to assessing its viability as a long-term investment,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.