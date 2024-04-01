Yes Bank share price rises 5%: 2 key reasons that kept the stock in focus

Yes Bank share price ended the day with gains of 5.4% on Monday. While the benchmark indices saw strong gains and Nifty-50 index gained 0.6% on positive cues, the strong investor sentiments on private banks were also reflected by 1.03% rise in Nifty Private Bank index. As the same added to positive momentum in the stock price. However Yes Bank having received ₹366 crore in the Security Receipts Portfolio from a single trust, against the sale of loan portfolio also lifted the sentiments significantly.

Yes Bank regarding with reference to its previous disclosed about the sale of our NPA portfolio to JC Flower ARC on December 17, 2022, in its filings to the Exvhanges on Saturday had said that it would like to inform having received of ₹366 crores from a single trust in the Security Receipts.

Yes Bank said that " Since the amount(in excess of the underlying carrying value of the trust), is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulations 30 of Listing Regulations.

Also Read- Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh all-time high; why did Indian stock market gain today?- Explained

Yes Bank share price has already been gradually rising since mid March and is up more than 16% ever since.

Yes Bank in January 2024, had invited Expression of Interest for sale of identified stressed loan exposures through auction under Swiss Challenge Method, which the Bank is implementing in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Reserve Bank of India's Master Direction on Transfer of Loan Exposures, 2021.

The expression of interest had been invited vide newspaper publication dated January 20, 2024.

As a result, Yes Bank on March 19 also had announced that the transfer of its stake in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC had concluded.

Also Read- FY25 Outlook: Hotels to see revenue growth of 9-11%, a 3rd straight Year of growth- CareEdge

Yes Bank post completion of its exposure in Katerra India Private Limited to the asset reconstruction company Prudent ARC Limited, also had been compensated with ₹203.40 crore in cash for this transaction. The sale of stressed loans is also adding to investor confidence

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

YES BANK More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author