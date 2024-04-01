Yes Bank share price rises 5%: 2 key reasons that kept the stock in focus
Stock Market Today: Yes Bank share price ended the day with gains of 5.4% on Monday. While the Nifty Private Bank index was up 1.03%, indicating strong investor sentiments towards Bank, Yes Bank also had announced receiving ₹366 crore in the Security Receipts Portfolio from a single trust
Yes Bank share price ended the day with gains of 5.4% on Monday. While the benchmark indices saw strong gains and Nifty-50 index gained 0.6% on positive cues, the strong investor sentiments on private banks were also reflected by 1.03% rise in Nifty Private Bank index. As the same added to positive momentum in the stock price. However Yes Bank having received ₹366 crore in the Security Receipts Portfolio from a single trust, against the sale of loan portfolio also lifted the sentiments significantly.
