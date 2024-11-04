Yes Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are down by -1.06%, Nifty down by -1.74%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 20.74 and closed at ₹ 20.49. The stock reached a high of ₹ 20.74 during the day and a low of ₹ 20.36.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:02 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.49, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78484.17, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.74 and a low of ₹20.36 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.63 10 20.37 20 20.81 50 22.31 100 23.44 300 24.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹20.73, ₹21.06, & ₹21.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹20.19, ₹19.98, & ₹19.65.

Yes Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -40.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.85 & P/B is at 1.38. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.91% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.