Yes Bank share are up by 1.23%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 22.10 and closed slightly higher at 22.15. The stock reached a high of 22.17 and a low of 21.53 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 22.15, 1.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82832.52, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 22.17 and a low of 21.53 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
522.64
1022.88
2023.12
5023.98
10023.92
30024.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 22.17, 22.48, & 22.67, whereas it has key support levels at 21.67, 21.48, & 21.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -6.88% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 45.03 & P/B is at 1.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.77% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.

Yes Bank share price has gained 1.23% today to trade at 22.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.41% each respectively.

