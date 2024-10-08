Yes Bank share are up by 0.85%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 21.25 and closed at ₹ 21.43. The stock reached a high of ₹ 21.57 and a low of ₹ 21.10 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹21.43, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81411.61, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹21.57 and a low of ₹21.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 22.30 10 22.59 20 22.96 50 23.84 100 23.86 300 24.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹22.06, ₹22.91, & ₹23.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹20.57, ₹19.93, & ₹19.08.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.80 & P/B is at 1.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.34% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.