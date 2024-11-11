Yes Bank Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are up by 0.3%, Nifty up by 0.72%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 20.16 and closed at ₹ 20.23. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 20.33 and a low of ₹ 19.89.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.23, 0.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79975.56, up by 0.62%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.33 and a low of ₹19.89 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.55 10 20.59 20 20.59 50 21.94 100 23.29 300 23.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹20.59, ₹21.0, & ₹21.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹19.96, ₹19.74, & ₹19.33.

Yes Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -26.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.44 & P/B is at 1.36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.91% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.