Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 21.41 and closed at ₹ 21.37. The stock reached a high of ₹ 21.47 and a low of ₹ 21.22 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹21.37, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81380.4, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹21.47 and a low of ₹21.22 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 21.64 10 22.14 20 22.70 50 23.64 100 23.80 300 24.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹21.67, ₹21.87, & ₹22.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹21.34, ₹21.21, & ₹21.01.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 44.13 & P/B is at 1.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.13% with a target price of ₹16.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}