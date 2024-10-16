Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are down by -0.05%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 21.2 and closed at the same price of 21.2. The stock reached a high of 21.35 and a low of 21.13 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 21.2, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 21.35 and a low of 21.13 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
521.40
1021.70
2022.38
5023.41
10023.77
30024.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 21.26, 21.33, & 21.46, whereas it has key support levels at 21.06, 20.93, & 20.86.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -71.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.67 & P/B is at 1.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.53% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.

Yes Bank share price down -0.05% today to trade at 21.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Union Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Bank, UCO Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

