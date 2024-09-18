Yes Bank share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 23.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 23.44. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.57 during the day and a low of ₹ 23.30.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.41 10 23.37 20 23.79 50 24.54 100 24.12 300 23.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹23.7, ₹24.01, & ₹24.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.22, ₹23.05, & ₹22.74.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -54.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.21 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.65% with a target price of ₹16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.