Business News/ Markets / Yes Bank share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Yes Bank share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.45 and closed slightly lower at 23.44. The stock reached a high of 23.57 during the day and a low of 23.30.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.44, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83245.55, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 23.57 and a low of 23.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.41
1023.37
2023.79
5024.54
10024.12
30023.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 23.7, 24.01, & 24.18, whereas it has key support levels at 23.22, 23.05, & 22.74.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -54.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.21 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.65% with a target price of 16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.

Yes Bank share price has gained 0.17% today, currently at 23.44, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

