Yes Bank share are down by -1.8%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.4 and closed at 22.88. The stock reached a high of 23.47 and a low of 22.82 during the day.

Published19 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 22.88, -1.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83145.23, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 23.47 and a low of 22.82 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.49
1023.34
2023.74
5024.52
10024.11
30023.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 23.58, 23.89, & 24.08, whereas it has key support levels at 23.08, 22.89, & 22.58.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -54.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.04 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.

Yes Bank share price down -1.8% today to trade at 22.88 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CANARA BANK, Union Bank Of India, UCO Bank are falling today, but its peers Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.24% each respectively.

