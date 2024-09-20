Yes Bank share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 1.32%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.09 and closed slightly lower at 23.03. The stock reached a high of 23.18 and a low of 22.94 during the day.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.03, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84398.2, up by 1.46%. The stock has hit a high of 23.18 and a low of 22.94 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.39
1023.32
2023.67
5024.46
10024.10
30023.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 23.32, 23.71, & 23.97, whereas it has key support levels at 22.67, 22.41, & 22.02.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -51.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.28 & P/B is at 1.57.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.

Yes Bank share price has gained 0.39% today to trade at 23.03 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.32% & 1.46% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
