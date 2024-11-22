Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.89%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 19.11 and closed at 19.21. The stock reached a high of 19.35 and a low of 19.11 during the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Yes BankShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Yes BankShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:59 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 19.21, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77866.58, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 19.35 and a low of 19.11 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
519.40
1019.93
2020.12
5021.43
10023.02
30023.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 19.4, 19.67, & 19.85, whereas it has key support levels at 18.95, 18.77, & 18.5.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -64.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.68 & P/B is at 1.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.71% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.25% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.25% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.

Yes Bank share price up 0.42% today to trade at 19.21 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Bank, Federal Bank are falling today, but its peers Indusind Bank, UCO Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.89% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.89%

