Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.89%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 19.11 and closed at ₹ 19.21. The stock reached a high of ₹ 19.35 and a low of ₹ 19.11 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:59 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹19.21, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77866.58, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹19.35 and a low of ₹19.11 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 19.40 10 19.93 20 20.12 50 21.43 100 23.02 300 23.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹19.4, ₹19.67, & ₹19.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹18.95, ₹18.77, & ₹18.5.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -64.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.68 & P/B is at 1.29.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.71% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.25% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.25% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.