Yes Bank share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 23.16 and closed at ₹ 23.03. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.20 and a low of ₹ 22.97 during the session.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.03, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.2 and a low of ₹22.97 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.30 10 23.28 20 23.60 50 24.40 100 24.09 300 23.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹23.16, ₹23.31, & ₹23.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹22.88, ₹22.75, & ₹22.6.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -49.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.38 & P/B is at 1.58.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.36% with a target price of ₹16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.