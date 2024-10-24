Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 20.03 and closed at 20.18. The stock reached a high of 20.32 and a low of 19.90 during the session.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 20.18, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 20.32 and a low of 19.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.85
1021.09
2021.68
5022.93
10023.65
30024.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 20.4, 20.81, & 21.36, whereas it has key support levels at 19.44, 18.89, & 18.48.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -54.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.24 & P/B is at 1.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.71% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.

Yes Bank share price has gained 0.75% today to trade at 20.18 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsYes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.95
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.45
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.8 (1.04%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

322.55
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.17%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.85
12:01 PM | 24 OCT 2024
1.25 (1.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amber Enterprises India share price

7,069.65
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
670.25 (10.47%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Coforge share price

7,735.00
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
176.55 (2.34%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,572.60
11:46 AM | 24 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.01%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,471.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-187 (-7.04%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,468.30
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-234.35 (-6.33%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,086.20
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-166.3 (-5.11%)

SBI Life Insurance Company share price

1,632.00
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-82.9 (-4.83%)
More from Top Losers

Aster DM Healthcare share price

433.80
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
31.5 (7.83%)

Syngene International share price

891.15
11:49 AM | 24 OCT 2024
55 (6.58%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,841.70
11:47 AM | 24 OCT 2024
149 (5.53%)

IDBI Bank share price

81.55
11:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
3.55 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.