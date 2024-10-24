Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 20.03 and closed at ₹ 20.18. The stock reached a high of ₹ 20.32 and a low of ₹ 19.90 during the session.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.18, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.32 and a low of ₹19.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.85 10 21.09 20 21.68 50 22.93 100 23.65 300 24.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹20.4, ₹20.81, & ₹21.36, whereas it has key support levels at ₹19.44, ₹18.89, & ₹18.48.

Yes Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -54.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.24 & P/B is at 1.37. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.71% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.