Yes Bank share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 22.96 and closed at 22.78. The stock reached a high of 23 and a low of 22.72 during the day.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 22.78, -0.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84805.67, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 23 and a low of 22.72 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.23
1023.26
2023.52
5024.35
10024.08
30023.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 23.02, 23.09, & 23.15, whereas it has key support levels at 22.89, 22.83, & 22.76.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -60.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.28 & P/B is at 1.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.55% with a target price of 16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.

Yes Bank share price down -0.74% today to trade at 22.78 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, IDFC First Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.16% & -0.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsYes Bank share are down by -0.74%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,780.65
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
12.2 (0.69%)

Tata Steel

160.75
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
0.2 (0.12%)

Vedanta

476.85
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
6.6 (1.4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

131.40
12:02 PM | 25 SEP 2024
4.1 (3.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,523.75
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
214 (9.27%)

Five Star Business Finance

815.00
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
41.5 (5.37%)

Piramal Pharma

228.20
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.5 (5.31%)

Syrma SGS Technology

463.00
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
22.75 (5.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.