Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are down by -2.65%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 20.05 and closed at 19.48. The stock reached a high of 20.14 and a low of 19.36 during the day.

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 19.48, -2.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79374.45, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 20.14 and a low of 19.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.62
1020.94
2021.54
5022.86
10023.62
30024.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 20.26, 20.51, & 20.69, whereas it has key support levels at 19.83, 19.65, & 19.4.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -30.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.24 & P/B is at 1.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.86% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.

Yes Bank share price down -2.65% today to trade at 19.48 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, IDFC First Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.01% & -0.86% each respectively.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
