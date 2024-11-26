Yes Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are up by 5.62%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.29, 5.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80066.26, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.62 and a low of ₹19.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 19.30 10 19.62 20 20.03 50 21.28 100 22.93 300 23.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹19.53, ₹19.93, & ₹20.14, whereas it has key support levels at ₹18.92, ₹18.71, & ₹18.31.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was 119.52% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 32.76 & P/B is at 1.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.14% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.25% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.25% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.