Yes Bank share are up by 1.36%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 22.75 and closed at ₹ 23.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.14 and a low of ₹ 22.68 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:08 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.05, 1.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85816.58, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.14 and a low of ₹22.68 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.00 10 23.24 20 23.38 50 24.25 100 24.06 300 24.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹22.88, ₹23.05, & ₹23.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹22.6, ₹22.49, & ₹22.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -72.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.85 & P/B is at 1.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.42% with a target price of ₹16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.