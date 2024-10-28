Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are up by 7.73%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are up by 7.73%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 20.4 and closed at 20.9. The stock reached a high of 21.29 and a low of 20.27 during the session.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:06 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 20.9, 7.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80117.53, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 21.29 and a low of 20.27 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.10
1020.59
2021.23
5022.68
10023.55
30024.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 19.91, 20.47, & 20.81, whereas it has key support levels at 19.01, 18.67, & 18.11.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was 166.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.93 & P/B is at 1.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.44% with a target price of 16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.

Yes Bank share price up 7.73% today to trade at 20.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IDFC First Bank are falling today, but its peers Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.02% & 0.9% each respectively.

