Yes Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Yes Bank share price are down by -1.33%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 20.38 and closed at ₹ 20.09. The stock reached a high of ₹ 20.51 and a low of ₹ 20.03 during the day. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.09, -1.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79766.61, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.51 and a low of ₹20.03 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 19.45 10 19.46 20 20.03 50 21.13 100 22.85 300 23.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹20.65, ₹20.95, & ₹21.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹20.06, ₹19.77, & ₹19.47.

Yes Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -39.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% & ROA of 0.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.78 & P/B is at 1.37.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.36% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.25% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.19% in june to 0.25% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.