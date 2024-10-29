Yes Bank Share Price Today on : Yes Bank share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 20.67 and closed at ₹ 20.31. The stock reached a high of ₹ 20.67 during the day and a low of ₹ 20.23. Overall, it experienced a decline from the opening price to the closing price.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:08 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹20.31, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79573.2, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹20.67 and a low of ₹20.23 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.10 10 20.59 20 21.23 50 22.68 100 23.55 300 24.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹21.11, ₹21.72, & ₹22.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹20.07, ₹19.64, & ₹19.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -43.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.09 & P/B is at 1.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.22% with a target price of ₹16.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.17% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.03% in june to 10.96% in the september quarter.