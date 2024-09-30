Yes Bank share are down by -1.05%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Yes Bank Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 22.75 and closed at ₹ 22.51. The stock reached a high of ₹ 22.77 and a low of ₹ 22.47 during the session.

Yes Bank Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹22.51, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹22.77 and a low of ₹22.47 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 22.83 10 23.07 20 23.26 50 24.12 100 24.01 300 24.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹23.03, ₹23.32, & ₹23.49, whereas it has key support levels at ₹22.57, ₹22.4, & ₹22.11.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -40.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.85 & P/B is at 1.56.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.66% with a target price of ₹16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in march to 4.17% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in march to 11.03% in the june quarter.