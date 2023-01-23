Yes Bank shares tank 9% on reporting 80% fall in Q3 profit2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares plunged more than 9% to ₹17 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals
Shares of Yes Bank plunged more than 9% to ₹17 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the lender reported a 80% fall its in quarterly net profit for the three-month period ended December 2022 as provisions for bad loans increased. The overall provisions of the bank rose to ₹845 crore during the quarter under review as compared to ₹375 crore year-on-year (YoY).
