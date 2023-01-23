Yes Bank shares tank 9% on reporting 80% fall in Q3 profit

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO of Yes Bank said, “During the quarter, the Bank successfully closed two deals which are strategic and transformational in this new journey of the Bank. The successful Capital Raise has aided in significant expansion in our Capital Base, and post full consummation, our CETI Ratio will reach an extremely comfortable level. Moreover, with successful transfer of stressed Assets to the JC Flowers ARC, the GNPA and NNPA Ratios have now declined to the lowest since Q3FY19."