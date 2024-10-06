Yield curve dilemma: Inflation, investor caution and the prospect of rate cuts
Summary
- India's yield curve faces a dilemma, with inflation and banking liquidity keeping short-term rates high. A return to a normal curve hinges on inflation control and potential RBI rate cuts.
The yield curve is a key barometer in financial markets, illustrating how interest rates vary across bond maturities. Typically, an upward-sloping curve signals optimism about economic growth, with longer-term bonds offering higher yields. However, when the curve inverts—where short-term yields surpass long-term ones—it can raise red flags, often seen as a precursor to economic slowdowns.