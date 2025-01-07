Your fancy, new ETF might be a little too fancy
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Jan 2025, 05:43 PM IST
SummaryExchange-traded funds have mostly been great investments, but they are getting too complex for their own good.
History teaches that financial complexity always creeps upward. Lately that trend has reached investor-friendly exchange-traded funds.
