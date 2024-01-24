Zee Ent share price rallies over 7% after more than 30% slump on Tuesday
Zee shares erased more than ₹7,000 crore market-cap in a single day on Tuesday.
Zee share price gained over 7% in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp 33% slump in the previous session. Zee shares rose as much as 7.82% to ₹168.10 apiece on the BSE.
