Zee Ent stock zooms 11% on signing non-cash settlement agreement with Sony India, NCLT dispute cases withdrawn

  • Zee-Sony deal: As part of the settlement, the media giants will withdraw all claims made at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and at the NCLT

Nikita Prasad
Published27 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Zee Entertainment and SONY India reached a settlement agreement on August 27
Zee Entertainment and SONY India reached a settlement agreement on August 27(REUTERS)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger. As part of the settlement, the media giants will withdraw all claims made at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Shares of Zee Entertainment zoomed over 12 per cent to 150.5 apiece against a 52-week high at 299.50 apiece on the BSE after announcing the settlement with Sony India. Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, operating as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), and its group firm Bangla Entertainment (BEPL), arrived at the comprehensive non-cash settlement.

Also Read: Zee, Sony bury the hatchet, part ways amicably

Zee-Sony deal 

In January of this year, Sony pulled out from the proposed $10-billion merger in part because Zee failed to meet some financial terms of the deal, citing failure to meet certain “closing conditions”.  The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it. Subsequently, the two parties went to the courts.

Zee applied with the NCLT to force the deal through but withdrew that in April to "aggressively pursue" all its claims against Sony India in arbitration proceedings at the SIAC. With today's announcement, Zee and Sony have agreed to amicably resolve all disputes related to the merger cooperation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement

Zee Entertainment said neither party will have any continuing obligations or liabilities to the other as part of the non-cash settlement. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Zee added that the settlement stems from a mutual understanding to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 02:59 PM IST
HomeMarketsZee Ent stock zooms 11% on signing non-cash settlement agreement with Sony India, NCLT dispute cases withdrawn

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

150.90
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
15.55 (11.49%)

Tata Power

429.40
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
6.95 (1.65%)

GAIL India

236.60
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
1.35 (0.57%)

ICICI Bank

1,220.55
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
7.65 (0.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.20
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
7.7 (8.32%)

JSW Infrastructure

334.90
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
25.65 (8.29%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

146.20
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
11 (8.14%)

Tejas Networks

1,346.90
03:29 PM | 27 AUG 2024
82.8 (6.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue