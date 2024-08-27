Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger. As part of the settlement, the media giants will withdraw all claims made at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Zee Entertainment zoomed over 12 per cent to ₹150.5 apiece against a 52-week high at ₹299.50 apiece on the BSE after announcing the settlement with Sony India. Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, operating as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), and its group firm Bangla Entertainment (BEPL), arrived at the comprehensive non-cash settlement.

Zee-Sony deal In January of this year, Sony pulled out from the proposed $10-billion merger in part because Zee failed to meet some financial terms of the deal, citing failure to meet certain “closing conditions". The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it. Subsequently, the two parties went to the courts.

Zee applied with the NCLT to force the deal through but withdrew that in April to "aggressively pursue" all its claims against Sony India in arbitration proceedings at the SIAC. With today's announcement, Zee and Sony have agreed to amicably resolve all disputes related to the merger cooperation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement