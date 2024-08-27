Hello User
Zee Ent stock zooms 11% on signing non-cash settlement agreement with Sony India, NCLT dispute cases withdrawn

Zee Ent stock zooms 11% on signing non-cash settlement agreement with Sony India, NCLT dispute cases withdrawn

Nikita Prasad

  • Zee-Sony deal: As part of the settlement, the media giants will withdraw all claims made at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and at the NCLT

Zee Entertainment and SONY India reached a settlement agreement on August 27

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced on Tuesday, August 27, that it has entered into an amicable agreement to settle all disputes with Sony India regarding the termination of the merger. As part of the settlement, the media giants will withdraw all claims made at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Shares of Zee Entertainment zoomed over 12 per cent to 150.5 apiece against a 52-week high at 299.50 apiece on the BSE after announcing the settlement with Sony India. Zee Entertainment, Culver Max Entertainment, operating as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), and its group firm Bangla Entertainment (BEPL), arrived at the comprehensive non-cash settlement.

Zee-Sony deal

In January of this year, Sony pulled out from the proposed $10-billion merger in part because Zee failed to meet some financial terms of the deal, citing failure to meet certain “closing conditions". The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it. Subsequently, the two parties went to the courts.

Zee applied with the NCLT to force the deal through but withdrew that in April to "aggressively pursue" all its claims against Sony India in arbitration proceedings at the SIAC. With today's announcement, Zee and Sony have agreed to amicably resolve all disputes related to the merger cooperation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement

Zee Entertainment said neither party will have any continuing obligations or liabilities to the other as part of the non-cash settlement. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Zee added that the settlement stems from a mutual understanding to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape.

