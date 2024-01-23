Zee Entertainment share price tanks more than 25%: Mutual funds loose more than ₹1900 crore in a day
Stock Market Today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholding pattern data on the BSE indicates that at the end of December'2023, 29 mutual Funds were holding Zee shares. The total mutual fund shareholding percentage stood at 32.49% as they held 31,20,70,141 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price saw sharp decline of more than 25% on the NSE and the BSE, post Sony ended its merger agreement and demanded $90 million in termination fee. As the stock erased more than ₹5000 Crore market-cap, all investors including Mutual funds were at the receiving end.
