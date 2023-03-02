'SEBI is killing it': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath hails regulator's order cracking down on stock manipulation via YouTube
- SEBI on Thursday passed two interim orders against entities that used YouTube channels to manipulate stocks, barring them from the capital markets
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday shared an interim order against the company “Sadhna Broadcast ltd" for using Youtube channels for manipulating stock prices. The regulator, in preliminary investigations, identified several entities that used the video streaming platform to pump and dump stocks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×