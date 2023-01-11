Zerodha picks stake in this banking stock during Q32 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST
- Zerodha Broking has bought 1.26% stake or 75,53,944 equity shares in the private bank during December 2022 period
Bengaluru-based online brokerage firm Zerodha Broking has picked up stake in RBL Bank during the third quarter ended December 2022 for the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). Shares of RBL Bank were trading about 0.3% higher at ₹180 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals.
