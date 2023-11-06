Zomato has the right execution ingredients in place, for now
Summary
Zomato Ltd’s shares have gained as much as 15% since its September quarter (Q2FY24) results surpassed expectations, particularly on growth. Not only did more customers order last quarter, but the frequency of ordering was higher, too. This was largely driven by its loyalty programme—Zomato Gold— where the members doubled to 3.8 million.