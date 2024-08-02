Zomato, Info Edge India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Zomato, Info Edge India, Indian Energy Exchange, Granules India, Lupin hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -218.2(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -634.91(-0.78%) points at 02 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -159.8(-0.31%) at 02 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST. Other stocks such as Secur Credentials, Swastik Pipe, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Focus Lighting & Fixtures hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.

