Zomato share are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 10 Sep 11:19 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹262.1, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81768.31, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹266.1 and a low of ₹259.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|250.00
|10
|253.33
|20
|257.66
|50
|236.05
|100
|194.13
|300
|185.27
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹266.93, ₹270.32, & ₹275.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.23, ₹252.92, & ₹249.53.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .
The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.
Zomato share price down -0.42% today to trade at ₹262.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.26% each respectively.
