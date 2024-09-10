Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 265.65 and closed at 262.1. The stock reached a high of 266.1 and a low of 259.6 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:19 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 262.1, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81768.31, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 266.1 and a low of 259.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5250.00
10253.33
20257.66
50236.05
100194.13
300185.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 266.93, 270.32, & 275.63, whereas it has key support levels at 258.23, 252.92, & 249.53.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 388.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.81% with a target price of 274.69565217.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.42% today to trade at 262.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.26% each respectively.

