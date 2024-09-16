Zomato share are down by -0.77%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 275 and closed at 270.8. The stock reached a high of 275.7 and a low of 269.5 during the trading session.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 270.8, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 275.7 and a low of 269.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.86
10260.93
20260.01
50243.01
100201.77
300190.70

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 402.41 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.77% today to trade at 270.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.12% each respectively.

