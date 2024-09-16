Zomato share are down by -0.77%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹270.8, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹275.7 and a low of ₹269.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|271.86
|10
|260.93
|20
|260.01
|50
|243.01
|100
|201.77
|300
|190.70
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.
Zomato share price down -0.77% today to trade at ₹270.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.12% each respectively.