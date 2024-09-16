Zomato share are down by -0.77%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 275 and closed at ₹ 270.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 275.7 and a low of ₹ 269.5 during the trading session.

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹270.8, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹275.7 and a low of ₹269.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 271.86 10 260.93 20 260.01 50 243.01 100 201.77 300 190.70

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 402.41 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.