Zomato share are down by -1.31%, Nifty up by 0.11%

At 17 Sep 11:08 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹274.1, -1.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83018.86, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹277.95 and a low of ₹273.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 271.86 10 260.93 20 260.01 50 243.01 100 201.77 300 191.34

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 409.49 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.