Zomato share are down by -1.31%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 277.7 and closed at 274.1. The stock reached a high of 277.95 and a low of 273.4 during the day.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:08 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 274.1, -1.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83018.86, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 277.95 and a low of 273.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.86
10260.93
20260.01
50243.01
100201.77
300191.34

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 409.49 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.31% today to trade at 274.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.04% each respectively.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
