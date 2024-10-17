Zomato share are down by -1.44%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:17 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹270.25, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81104.65, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹276.95 and a low of ₹268.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.30 10 275.50 20 278.97 50 267.19 100 232.22 300 220.25

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 404.40 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in to 47.28% in the quarter.