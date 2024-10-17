Zomato share are down by -1.44%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Zomato Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|278.30
|10
|275.50
|20
|278.97
|50
|267.19
|100
|232.22
|300
|220.25
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in to 47.28% in the quarter.
Zomato share price down -1.44% today to trade at ₹270.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.49% each respectively.
