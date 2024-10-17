Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are down by -1.44%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Zomato share are down by -1.44%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 276.95 and closed at 270.25. The stock reached a high of 276.95 and a low of 268.55 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:17 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 270.25, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81104.65, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 276.95 and a low of 268.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5278.30
10275.50
20278.97
50267.19
100232.22
300220.25

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 404.40 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in to 47.28% in the quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.44% today to trade at 270.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.